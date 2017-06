Handheld UHF Need to get a couple of handhelds for work that will get used for play also. can anyone recommend any they have used in the past. I have used the uniden ones that are around $180 a pair from memory and they suck. Happy to pay for some good ones that will last but not like $1000 ea or anything silly like that. Need to get a couple of handhelds for work that will get used for play also. can anyone recommend any they have used in the past. I have used the uniden ones that are around $180 a pair from memory and they suck. Happy to pay for some good ones that will last but not like $1000 ea or anything silly like that. __________________

2015 Granite Limited

2014 VW Amarok

1965 Mustang Coupe in pieces

Nothing standard