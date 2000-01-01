Thanks Clarky
As usual you're a wealth of Jeep information
Thanks for sharing
My original rims came with a 50.8mm offset
The Wrangler rims are 44mm offset
I pushed them out to the ADR allowable 50mm
(25mm on each side for a total of 50mm track increase)
So that's 69mm total offset
No wonder my scrub radius is out to shit
That's a cool video too
Those 285's are monsters
Some serious lift going on with that CRD
Bit too much for me and the highway driving I do
I like these steel Black Rock rim
from Quadratec
Maybe next time ?
For those who like numbers head on over to Wheel-Size website
They even have a handy dandy online conversion app