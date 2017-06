As usual you're a wealth of Jeep information

Thanks for sharing



My original rims came with a 50.8mm offset

The Wrangler rims are 44mm offset

I pushed them out to the ADR allowable 50mm

(25mm on each side for a total of 50mm track increase)

So that's 69mm total offset

No wonder my scrub radius is out to shit



That's a cool video too

Those 285's are monsters

Some serious lift going on with that CRD

Bit too much for me and the highway driving I do



I like these steel Black Rock rim

from

Maybe next time ?





For those who like numbers head on over to

