  #1  
Old 3 Hours Ago
Kane96
I just registered
  
Join Date: Dec 2016
Posts: 2
What Jeep do I drive?: JK
Likes: 0
Liked 0 Times in 0 Posts
Bigger tires on WH
Hey guys long time lurker, first time poster.

looking at the murch lift kit for the hemi 5.7 WH, was wondering if i can fit 285/70/17 on it with the lift, aev pintler jk rims and some pinch weld trimming on the front and rear?
Would there be anything else you guys could suggest?

  #2  
Old 2 Hours Ago
Clarky's Avatar
Clarky
Grand Obsession
  
Join Date: Apr 2012
Location: Wang NSW
Age: 49
Posts: 3,457
What Jeep do I drive?: WH
Likes: 310
Liked 650 Times in 428 Posts
Default
Suggest! mmm 4" Superlift and some custom flares.

No won't fit. and with those rims even 265's will stick out the guards way to much (unless you live in the USA then sure go ahead).

search here
http://www.ausjeepoffroad.com/forum/...archid=6676935
QuadraDrive II CRD 2"Lift +30 rims 265/70/17 General SRL's, Saguaro, Runva, 185w led's
  #3  
Old 2 Hours Ago
ren0vator's Avatar
ren0vator
Established Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Townsville
Posts: 205
What Jeep do I drive?: WH
Likes: 43
Liked 34 Times in 29 Posts
Default
Hey Kane,

Good to see you've started posting
I've got OEM Wrangler rims (17x7.5) on my WH Grand with 265/70R17
Dunno about those AEV Pintler rims your refer to?
But backspacing and clearance (disc caliper and body seams) were issues for me

Good luck & let us know how you get on
Life's Too Short To Drive A Toyota
Last edited by ren0vator; 2 Hours Ago at 05:58 PM. Reason: greeting
  #4  
Old 1 Hour Ago
Clarky's Avatar
Clarky
Grand Obsession
  
Join Date: Apr 2012
Location: Wang NSW
Age: 49
Posts: 3,457
What Jeep do I drive?: WH
Likes: 310
Liked 650 Times in 428 Posts
Default
The JK Pintler is an 8.5 inch wide rim and has an offset of +10.
http://www.murchisonproducts.com.au/...intler-2-black
The perfect offset (IMO) for a 2/2.5 inch lift is +35 with 265/70/17 or 275/65/18 or 255/75/17

Jason's CRD in this clip has 285's and a Superlift
https://youtu.be/jz3KfrQ1TTk
QuadraDrive II CRD 2"Lift +30 rims 265/70/17 General SRL's, Saguaro, Runva, 185w led's
Last edited by Clarky; 1 Hour Ago at 06:50 PM.
  #5  
Old 40 Minutes Ago
ren0vator's Avatar
ren0vator
Established Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Townsville
Posts: 205
What Jeep do I drive?: WH
Likes: 43
Liked 34 Times in 29 Posts
Default
Thanks Clarky

As usual you're a wealth of Jeep information
Thanks for sharing

My original rims came with a 50.8mm offset
The Wrangler rims are 44mm offset
I pushed them out to the ADR allowable 50mm
(25mm on each side for a total of 50mm track increase)
So that's 69mm total offset
No wonder my scrub radius is out to shit

That's a cool video too
Those 285's are monsters
Some serious lift going on with that CRD
Bit too much for me and the highway driving I do

I like these steel Black Rock rim
from Quadratec
Maybe next time ?


For those who like numbers head on over to Wheel-Size website
They even have a handy dandy online conversion app
Life's Too Short To Drive A Toyota
Last edited by ren0vator; 37 Minutes Ago at 07:44 PM.
