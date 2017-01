rear sway bar links contacting tyres Hey guys, just been for a wheel after installing AEV 3.5" kit and some 315/70/17 and caused some tyre damage from the rear sway bar link ends contacting the tyre under flex.(+6 o/s 17x

Not being an overly experienced off-roader, do I simply not have enough clearance between the two, or are people with a similar set-up disconnecting before hitting the humps?

