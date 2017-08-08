 First weld project JK rear box - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


This is my first weld project with alluminum having bought the tig a month or so ago. I've been in two minds as to post it publicly as Id like to avoid unlikely but possible p....t legal action, anyway I decided to go ahead with it but not to put any searchable words in this post.

All sides are 2.6mm alluminum treadplate as I had it lying around
Internal dimensions 1200mm x 425mm x 115mm
Stub axle brackets made with 76mm x 76mm x 6mm structural steel cut at 80mm
Stub Axles are 3/8 BSW high tensile sleeved with 1/2" od stainless heavy wall
Axle bearings BFM-500-AF (MBA) self aligning flange mounted acetal Delrin
I am awaiting delivery of some locking latch mechanisms and will cut them in and repost when finished and mounted.
The critical thing here is to work out how low you want the box to sit, locate the position for the stub axles and then measure from the center of rotation of the axle to the nearest point forward to the roll bar and to the nearest point of the roof. Then use pythagoras theorum with the measurements as the hypotenuses to calculate how high and how far forward from the axle the box can be. For me the measurements were 35mm and 88mm allowing 2mm clearence, this meant the axle would need to sit about 30mm from the front and bottom and 85mm from the top to allow the box to pivot freely Also make sure you leave space at the back to mount a latch striking plate.

Weld settings that worked best for me AC 90 amps, AC frequency 60 hertz, AC balance 65% EN, Independent amplitude adjustment -30.
