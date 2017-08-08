This is my first weld project with alluminum having bought the tig a month or so ago. I've been in two minds as to post it publicly as Id like to avoid unlikely but possible p....t legal action, anyway I decided to go ahead with it but not to put any searchable words in this post.
All sides are 2.6mm alluminum treadplate as I had it lying around
Internal dimensions 1200mm x 425mm x 115mm
Stub axle brackets made with 76mm x 76mm x 6mm structural steel cut at 80mm
Stub Axles are 3/8 BSW high tensile sleeved with 1/2" od stainless heavy wall
Axle bearings BFM-500-AF (MBA) self aligning flange mounted acetal Delrin
I am awaiting delivery of some locking latch mechanisms and will cut them in and repost when finished and mounted.