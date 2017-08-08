The critical thing here is to work out how low you want the box to sit, locate the position for the stub axles and then measure from the center of rotation of the axle to the nearest point forward to the roll bar and to the nearest point of the roof. Then use pythagoras theorum with the measurements as the hypotenuses to calculate how high and how far forward from the axle the box can be. For me the measurements were 35mm and 88mm allowing 2mm clearence, this meant the axle would need to sit about 30mm from the front and bottom and 85mm from the top to allow the box to pivot freely Also make sure you leave space at the back to mount a latch striking plate.



Weld settings that worked best for me AC 90 amps, AC frequency 60 hertz, AC balance 65% EN, Independent amplitude adjustment -30. Last edited by OzRick25; 55 Minutes Ago at 07:23 PM .