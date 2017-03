1999 WJ - Heavily Modified Asking Price: 8000 Make: Jeep Model: Wrangler Year: 1999 Condition: Used Odometer KM: 250000 Rego State: NSW Considering selling the WJ to fund part of the build on a JK we have coming. I'd need to get $8000 for it to make it worth letting it go.



Has extensive modification and performs great off road. Front locker, 7" lifted with Rubicon long arms. XJ transfer case conversion to allow 2WD high/low and 4WD high/low. New Hella HID driving lights and LED light bar, new Uniden UHF radio with scanner. Talk to me for more details.







