Well that's what it feels like..............................
Its that time of Year again for me.....The Brisbane trip............
1200 K/s in one Day.....Test the XJ that's for sure
This is my 4th Trip once every year since owning a XJ.......Before that I drove my PT Cruiser FAULTLESS! except for a couple of flat tyres ( and the PT only has a space saver push bike tyre ) fun in the middle of no where
First year I had a slipping Auto and no LPG...$3500 Later That HURT!
2nd year Overheating issues I Killed 3 Thermostats that trip also a new radiator once again $$$
Last year Still running hot I had to turn the heater on in 35 + Temps
and had a miss due to a cracked number 1 plug...................
Got a coolant flush and new tyres and still was a bit warm on the trip home
This Year I hope I am Prepared..................................
New HiFlow water Pump..New Clutch Fan..Fan Over Ride Switch..Hood Vents
More LED Lights.....I think I am Ready!
The XJ is all Serviced up and ready to Go....... Just need to download my music into my new mp3 player
Get some new rims $$ and maybe some exhaust work
its cheaper to get things in Brisbane than out here in the Wastelands
You feel like Mad Max until you get to Roma only thing to see is dead roo's and Road Trains and watch out for the live ones ...............
Kick off is Tues Morning 5 am
Hoping for a good run this year..............
_____ooooo
/__l_l_,\____\,___
l_---l_l__l---[ ]llllll[ ]
_.(o)_)__(o)_)--o-)_) .................................................. ..........................