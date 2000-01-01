XJ Endurance Test Well that's what it feels like.............................. Its that time of Year again for me.....The Brisbane trip............

1200 K/s in one Day.....Test the XJ that's for sure

This is my 4th Trip once every year since owning a XJ.......Before that I drove my PT Cruiser FAULTLESS! except for a couple of flat tyres ( and the PT only has a space saver push bike tyre ) fun in the middle of no where

First year I had a slipping Auto and no LPG...$3500 Later That HURT!

2nd year Overheating issues I Killed 3 Thermostats that trip also a new radiator once again $$$

Last year Still running hot I had to turn the heater on in 35 + Temps

and had a miss due to a cracked number 1 plug...................

Got a coolant flush and new tyres and still was a bit warm on the trip home

This Year I hope I am Prepared..................................

New HiFlow water Pump..New Clutch Fan..Fan Over Ride Switch..Hood Vents

More LED Lights.....I think I am Ready!

The XJ is all Serviced up and ready to Go....... Just need to download my music into my new mp3 player

Get some new rims $$ and maybe some exhaust work

its cheaper to get things in Brisbane than out here in the Wastelands

You feel like Mad Max until you get to Roma only thing to see is dead roo's and Road Trains and watch out for the live ones ...............

Kick off is Tues Morning 5 am

Hoping for a good run this year..............

