Tapping feeling in drivers footwall
Hey all

I'm away on holiday in the jk
2010 crd auto unlimited
I've had it quite loaded up but the weather is cool and engine and trans temps have been ok. Low 90's on the engine and about 170F on the trans

It's randomly developed a rattley tapping that I can feel in the driver's door well floor when going through dips in the road and when cornering right at speed on sweeping bends.

No other funny noises yet so I'm hoping it won't develop into anything worse

No oil leaks and I haven't been able to identify anything loose underneath

Does anyone have any idea of anything I can check?

Cheers
Sam


My jk has shittybilt rock rails attached to the chassis. A small stone caught between the rail and the body at the rhs front did exactly what u are describing. Turn right, gap opens and stone goes down. Straighten up, gap closes and stone went up, bang.Took a while to find...



Originally Posted by mick666
My jk has shittybilt rock rails attached to the chassis. A small stone caught between the rail and the body at the rhs front did exactly what u are describing. Turn right, gap opens and stone goes down. Straighten up, gap closes and stone went up, bang.Took a while to find...
That's a definite possibility
I'll check
