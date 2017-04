Engine Mounts for KJ Hi team



My mechanic suggested I replace my engine mounts due to some tearing.

So far I have failed trying to find anywhere in Australia who may have replacements, would anyone happen to know of a place that could provide some to fit KJ01A?



Thanks in advance



