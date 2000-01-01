 The Hum Rider Jeep takes over traffic - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

Default The Hum Rider Jeep takes over traffic

hum rider Jeep Grand Cherokee Overlander, jeep legs, Jeep wrangler pickup 2019, jeep wrangler ute 2019If you have been away from social media the last week, maybe you missed out on seeing the Hum Rider Grand Cherokee take on a traffic jam, but is it just CGI trickery?

If you're Verizon, how do you promote your new Hum platform? This is a system that uses an OBD dongle to transform your older model car by adding accessible diagnostic information, geo fencing, road-side assistance, and location and speed tracking via your smartphone.

Apparently, the way to market this is to turn a Jeep Grand Cherokee and into a traffic-defying sky ride. That's what the marketing team at Thinkmodo has done here for Hum.

This wasn't a simple fabrication exercise to get the Jeep to behave like this. According to Mashable, Thinkmodo worked with the mechanical effects team at A2Zfx to create this high-riding machine.

It requires more than 300 feet of hydraulic lines and a gas generator to deliver the electricity needed for the hydraulic pumps.

Now you have a Jeep Cherokee that tips the scales at 8,500 pounds. It needs larger tires to support that weight, and it's also equipped with a number of cameras so it won't rip mirrors off of the sitting ducks below.

While it's just a marketing stunt, the Hum Rider sure would be useful in Los Angeles.






Share your thoughts below....
