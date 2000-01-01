If you have been away from social media the last week, maybe you missed out on seeing the Hum Rider Grand Cherokee take on a traffic jam, but is it just CGI trickery?
If you're Verizon, how do you promote your new Hum platform? This is a system that uses an OBD dongle to transform your older model car by adding accessible diagnostic information, geo fencing, road-side assistance, and location and speed tracking via your smartphone.
Apparently, the way to market this is to turn a Jeep Grand Cherokee and into a traffic-defying sky ride. That's what the marketing team at Thinkmodo has done here for Hum.
This wasn't a simple fabrication exercise to get the Jeep to behave like this. According to Mashable, Thinkmodo worked with the mechanical effects team at A2Zfx to create this high-riding machine.
It requires more than 300 feet of hydraulic lines and a gas generator to deliver the electricity needed for the hydraulic pumps.
Now you have a Jeep Cherokee that tips the scales at 8,500 pounds. It needs larger tires to support that weight, and it's also equipped with a number of cameras so it won't rip mirrors off of the sitting ducks below.
While it's just a marketing stunt, the Hum Rider sure would be useful in Los Angeles.
