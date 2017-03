TJ Hard Top To Suit: TJ Wrangler Location: Western Australia I'm looking for a TJ hard top. I can't afford shipping so it needs to be in WA so I can pick it up.

I'm not too fussed about the condition or colour... it just needs to be a good deal.

Let me know what you've got.



