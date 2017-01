BREAKING: Ram, Jeep diesel engines may have cheated emissions tests Reuters reported Thursday that the EPA may accuse Fiat Chrysler Automobiles of using an illegal defeat device to pass more than 100,000 trucks and SUVs through emissions testing. The report cites two unnamed sources familiar with the matter. Both the Jeep Grand Cherokee EcoDiesel and Ram 1500 EcoDiesel model haven't yet been certified by the EPA...











Read More...



Reuters reported Thursday that the EPA may accuse Fiat Chrysler Automobiles of using an illegal defeat device to pass more than 100,000 trucks and SUVs through emissions testing. The report cites two unnamed sources familiar with the matter. Both the Jeep Grand Cherokee EcoDiesel and Ram 1500 EcoDiesel model haven't yet been certified by the EPA...

Advertisement





src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/show_ads.js">





www.ausjeepoffroad.com __________________src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/show_ads.js">www.ausjeepoffroad.com