Anyone installed the rhino backbone system? I have been looking at various roof racks, I like the look of the rhino rack back bone system. Has anyone installed this system themselves? drilling into the hard top makes me a little nervous. Can anyone give me an idea of the difficulty in doing this myself? I have been looking at various roof racks, I like the look of the rhino rack back bone system. Has anyone installed this system themselves? drilling into the hard top makes me a little nervous. Can anyone give me an idea of the difficulty in doing this myself? __________________

2015 JKU diesel

brand new starting the modifications.....again