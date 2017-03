JKU Standard Rear Springs To Suit: 4 door JK Location: Brisbane and surrounds Hi everyone,



I am after a pair of standard JK 4 door rear springs as I bent one of mine up at rainbow beach.

If anyone has a pair of standard springs at home from when they lifted their JK I would be happy to take them off your hands for a reasonable price.

I am located in Brisbane and I am happy to pick up from around the south east Queensland area.



Thanks

