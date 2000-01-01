stalling in sand after s49 update Hey guys



I recently gone camping and did a lot of sand and dune driving, experienced my car stalling on me about 5 times over the trip.

It only did this when it was getting a bit of wheel slipping going up soft dunes, when the car was struggling to move up.



Also while driving about 50km-60km along the beach I was getting the traction control light come on indicating wheel slippage. This caused the car to brake quiet heavily all of a sudden. (happened about 3 times).

Never had any of these issues before the update.



Also notice that in sand mode the traction control seemed more aggressive than before the update.



The issues were in hi range sand mode. I did find for the first time that low range worked very well on some of the dune hill climbs where it wasn't possible to get the speed needed. Low range seemed to cut out some of the aggressive traction control and felt like the car just pulled through.



Over all the jeep performed well, I say even better than my brothers new ford ranger with all the mods.





So does jeep not test these updates they do?



Anyone else experienced the same thing? Hey guysI recently gone camping and did a lot of sand and dune driving, experienced my car stalling on me about 5 times over the trip.It only did this when it was getting a bit of wheel slipping going up soft dunes, when the car was struggling to move up.Also while driving about 50km-60km along the beach I was getting the traction control light come on indicating wheel slippage. This caused the car to brake quiet heavily all of a sudden. (happened about 3 times).Never had any of these issues before the update.Also notice that in sand mode the traction control seemed more aggressive than before the update.The issues were in hi range sand mode. I did find for the first time that low range worked very well on some of the dune hill climbs where it wasn't possible to get the speed needed. Low range seemed to cut out some of the aggressive traction control and felt like the car just pulled through.Over all the jeep performed well, I say even better than my brothers new ford ranger with all the mods.So does jeep not test these updates they do?Anyone else experienced the same thing?