How long should a battery last? How is your battery lasting? 2-3 years ago my battery failed. Easy as, go to Battery World. Well, they explained that the battery I had was not original and not the correct one.



Instead they sold me this HUGE battery for just under $300. Great I said. It will last for centuries.



Yesterday I went to the supermarket and after loading my Grand with milk, ice cream, salad and meat you guessed it, wirr, wirr, clickey click. By then the temperature was in the high 30's. It can't be the battery said I and summoned the RACQ. But it WAS the battery and after a 30km drive around using the gears to keep the revs to 2500rpm I returned to the RACQ/garage. My grand would not restart and after testing he declared the battery dead. Another $295 please.



Now I know that heat kills batteries, yesterday it got to 43 degrees and its been 36 plus for the last week but I would have expected longer than 3 years max for such a large battery. How is your battery lasting? 2-3 years ago my battery failed. Easy as, go to Battery World. Well, they explained that the battery I had was not original and not the correct one.Instead they sold me this HUGE battery for just under $300. Great I said. It will last for centuries.Yesterday I went to the supermarket and after loading my Grand with milk, ice cream, salad and meat you guessed it, wirr, wirr, clickey click. By then the temperature was in the high 30's. It can't be the battery said I and summoned the RACQ. But it WAS the battery and after a 30km drive around using the gears to keep the revs to 2500rpm I returned to the RACQ/garage. My grand would not restart and after testing he declared the battery dead. Another $295 please.Now I know that heat kills batteries, yesterday it got to 43 degrees and its been 36 plus for the last week but I would have expected longer than 3 years max for such a large battery.

Sitting in a shopping centre watching the shoppers walk by is NOT living __________________Sitting in a shopping centre watching the shoppers walk by isliving