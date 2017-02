2014 grand Cherokee limited with lots of accessories Asking Price: 50,000 Make: Jeep Model: Grand Cherokee Limited Year: 2014 Condition: Excellent Odometer KM: 32000 Rego State: Queensland Moving to the UK and need to sell my beloved grand. 32000km on the clock. 2.75" lift kit (murchison), offroad package from Jeep, Mopar towbar, tinted windows, uneek 4x4 rock rails, uneek and Mopar under armour, black Jeep bonnet decal.



Located in bris, rego till July. Serviced last week. Full log book servicing. NEVER A BEEN OFF ROAD Moving to the UK and need to sell my beloved grand. 32000km on the clock. 2.75" lift kit (murchison), offroad package from Jeep, Mopar towbar, tinted windows, uneek 4x4 rock rails, uneek and Mopar under armour, black Jeep bonnet decal.Located in bris, rego till July. Serviced last week. Full log book servicing. NEVER A BEEN OFF ROAD