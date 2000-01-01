Only one thing stopping me buying a Wrangler I've always had an interest in the Wrangler and always wanted to own one. I've driven a few as well as some Cherokees and like it.

Any help or insight would be great. I've always had an interest in the Wrangler and always wanted to own one. I've driven a few as well as some Cherokees and like it.Except.The legroom...Drivers left leg has zero room! I can't stand it after 10mins. I've read a few threads and ppl say they just get used to it. I know I won't be able to.Has anyone done any surgery on the transmission tunnel to give about 100mm more room? Is they enough clearance under there to cut excess away. I'm going to have another look at another one tomorrow to see if there is the slightest chance of shrinking the tunnel.Any help or insight would be great.