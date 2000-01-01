First Trip to Death Valley, Tips? I have a trip planned this spring to take the Jeep into Death Valley.

I'll be driving my 2014 JK Unlimited Sahara w/ K02's.

My buddy will be in his 4x4 Nissan Titan OffRoad.

We'll each have one passenger, a dog and camping gear.

We'll have about three days out there.



Now, we've both done a bit of off roading but plan on keeping it easy and simple.

None of us want to get stuck or brake anything out there. I've heard a minimum 1 gallon of water per person per day and I should carry in 20 gallons of fuel per vehicle.



With that being said, I'm hoping to get some recommendations on must have tools and supplies and maybe some trail recommendations.





