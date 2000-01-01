Dud thermostat? When I bought the car it had a dud thermostat - would not warm up. I replaced the 'stat about 6 weeks ago and all was sweet (warmed up quickly and the needle staying a tick to the left, even when towing a 1.5 tonne van).



On an interstate trip on the weekend (cool to cold weather) towing a 1 tonne trailer at 90kmh I noticed that the needle started to head towards the 3/4 mark whenever there was a hill, (even shallow hills around Horsham) requiring me to slow down to 80 or so. I would have thought that a 2.8 diesel would easily manage this level of load.



So I did some temp analysis today using a data logger.



Idle temp 150F, which is about the 1/4 mark on the gauge.

Normal street running 170 - 181, cold day. (170 - 212 corresponds with the 'one tick to the left of centre needle position' that is said to be the correct position.)



Pulling hard up hill (no trailer) 214 which corresponds with the middle line on the gauge. I've yet to collect data pulling a trailer up hill but it would be north of 220.



Apart from normal street running this sounds like the idle temp is too low, and yet the engine is heating up too easily under load, suggesting a thermostat that is jammed half way open?



2007 Cherokee 2.8 CRD, auto, Anniversary Edition