Weight Distribution Hitches Hi All



Just after some clarification if I can regarding the use of Weight Distribution Hitches. I read that a WDH is "recommended" for use with a trailer weight over 2.2T (or thereabouts).



Question is:



Is this a legal requirement or a recommendation by Jeep ? My drive is a 2014 WK2 GC diesel - obviously concerned re insurance ducking in the event of an incident.



Thanks in advance for any input.



cheers Hi AllJust after some clarification if I can regarding the use of Weight Distribution Hitches. I read that a WDH is "recommended" for use with a trailer weight over 2.2T (or thereabouts).Question is:Is this a legal requirement or a recommendation by Jeep ? My drive is a 2014 WK2 GC diesel - obviously concerned re insurance ducking in the event of an incident.Thanks in advance for any input.cheers