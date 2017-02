4xOverland Rubicon Review This is a youtube video by Andrew on a Rubicon in the UAE



Level Red Rubicon tuned for the UAE desert



Part 1:

You Tube

Part 2:

You Tube

Andrew has spent a long time in South Africa touring in Toyotas mostly.





He has recently moved to Australia and purchased a Toyota 79 Series (4 door cab/chassis). He likes the Wrangler in the UAE apart from the uncontrolled doors! This is a youtube video by Andrew on a Rubicon in the UAELevel Red Rubicon tuned for the UAE desertPart 1:Part 2:Andrew has spent a long time in South Africa touring in Toyotas mostly.He has recently moved to Australia and purchased a Toyota 79 Series (4 door cab/chassis). He likes the Wrangler in the UAE apart from the uncontrolled doors!