Identifying 5 lug Dana 44s I have recently seen a couple of CJs with Dana 44 diffs swapped in front and rear.



These are not CJ wide track diffs as they are too wide but they are 5 lug.



From what I have been reading the FSJ and J truck 44s are 6 or 8 lug.



What would they be from or is it that FSJ had a 5 lug in Oz but not the USA?



A bunch of you knowledgeable guys would have done this swap yourself so I'm sure that you would know



Thanks





