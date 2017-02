Doors not locking When I push the button on the drivers door it does not always lock, you can hear a clicking sound when you push the button but no action. Works on the second or third push. It also plays up on the passenger door.

Still under warranty and the dealer replaced the remote battery but still the same.

Currently waiting for a reply from FCA.

Has anyone else had this happen?



