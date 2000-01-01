2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee won't start Hello, I recently had a head cover gasket blow on my jeep. Me and my father tore it down, had the head shaved, re installed everything correctly, however the jeep won't start. At first the intake manifold wasn't lining up properly with the head, so when i tried to start it, it would backfire through the gap in the manifold and head. Since i've gotten that manifold to line up properly with the head, it now backfires out of the tailpipe, but still will not start. We never turned the crank, and the cam sensor was never taken out. I have a new battery, new plugs, and new starter. Any suggestions on what might be causing it not to start? Hello, I recently had a head cover gasket blow on my jeep. Me and my father tore it down, had the head shaved, re installed everything correctly, however the jeep won't start. At first the intake manifold wasn't lining up properly with the head, so when i tried to start it, it would backfire through the gap in the manifold and head. Since i've gotten that manifold to line up properly with the head, it now backfires out of the tailpipe, but still will not start. We never turned the crank, and the cam sensor was never taken out. I have a new battery, new plugs, and new starter. Any suggestions on what might be causing it not to start?