Milky's First FSJ Hi Ladies and Gentlemen,



Introducing the FSJ Cherokee I recently bought off another forum member down in Melbourne, being my first classic car without a computer it is quite a learning experience for me.



Planning to keep it as original as possible, but likely to put a 2" lift and 31in tyres on it at some stage. A modern throttle body injection setup would also be nice, but when time and funds permit of course.



First "mod" was to give the headlamps their full compliment of electricity courtesy of an ARB M002 H4 wiring harness. This provides a much brighter light from halogens, and reduces the risk of running so much power through a dashboard switch!



As you can see the lights are looking nice and bright, only trouble I'm having is I can't seem to find the high beam switch. In the USA they seemed to be in the foot well but if anyone knows where they are in Aussie built FSJs it would be appreciated.







Hi Ladies and Gentlemen,Introducing the FSJ Cherokee I recently bought off another forum member down in Melbourne, being my first classic car without a computer it is quite a learning experience for me.Planning to keep it as original as possible, but likely to put a 2" lift and 31in tyres on it at some stage. A modern throttle body injection setup would also be nice, but when time and funds permit of course.First "mod" was to give the headlamps their full compliment of electricity courtesy of an ARB M002 H4 wiring harness. This provides a much brighter light from halogens, and reduces the risk of running so much power through a dashboard switch!As you can see the lights are looking nice and bright, only trouble I'm having is I can't seem to find the high beam switch. In the USA they seemed to be in the foot well but if anyone knows where they are in Aussie built FSJs it would be appreciated.