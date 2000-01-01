20 years old today My TJ rolled out of the factory in Toledo, Ohio on 15 Mar 1997.

Was sent to Australia and first registered in December 1997.

20 years later, has almost 300k on the clock and is still going strong.



Last month did a big road trip (7500 kms in 2 weeks) including crossing the Nullarbor twice and didn't miss a beat.



Excerpt from build sheet \/





Jeez, it's a mission finding a pic of a stock TJ online, but mine would have looked very similar to this one when it left the factory \/





Recent photo at Norseman (WA) after crossing the Nullarbor for the second time last month \/





At the old Telegraph Station, Eucla (WA/SA border) last month \/

My TJ rolled out of the factory in Toledo, Ohio on 15 Mar 1997.Was sent to Australia and first registered in December 1997.20 years later, has almost 300k on the clock and is still going strong.Last month did a big road trip (7500 kms in 2 weeks) including crossing the Nullarbor twice and didn't miss a beat.Excerpt from build sheet \/Jeez, it's a mission finding a pic of a stock TJ online, but mine would have looked very similar to this one when it left the factory \/Recent photo at Norseman (WA) after crossing the Nullarbor for the second time last month \/At the old Telegraph Station, Eucla (WA/SA border) last month \/ Attached Thumbnails

Check out my TJ stuff for sale:

http://www.ausjeepoffroad.com/forum/...d.php?t=111468 __________________Check out my TJ stuff for sale: Likes: (3)

layback40, projoe, rustynuts