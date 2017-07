Power steering hose to power steering pump Hi Guys,

Can anyone show me the correct orientation of the low and high pressure hoses to the power steering pump

2006 Cherokee sport KJ 2.8lt CRD

A link to a diagram of photo would be great !!!! Hi Guys,Can anyone show me the correct orientation of the low and high pressure hoses to the power steering pump2006 Cherokee sport KJ 2.8lt CRDA link to a diagram of photo would be great !!!!