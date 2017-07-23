Quote: Originally Posted by Numbnuts Being RHD I doubt it, already had a look at all the Mopar part sites.



Will see what they come back with, thanks!



That's what the boys at Seven Slot do. RockAuto have supplied RHD parts for me like the steering box.

I've just never tried with hoses as I haven't needed them as yet, but having said that, I will very soon so will be interested in how you go.



That or get friendly with a parts supply guy who deals with Mackey hoses who will sell to you at cost.



