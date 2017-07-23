 Heater hose - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > JEEP GARAGE > ZJ WJ WG Grand Cherokee
Reload this Page Heater hose


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread
  #1  
Old 1 Hour Ago
Numbnuts  Numbnuts is online now
Established Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2016
Posts: 104
What Jeep do I drive?: None
Likes: 23
Liked 36 Times in 24 Posts
Default Heater hose
Anyone know where I can get the moulded rubber pieces from?

Sponsored Posts
  #2  
Old 1 Hour Ago
skipperau's Avatar
skipperau  skipperau is offline
Established Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: Brisbane Southside
Age: 53
Posts: 226
What Jeep do I drive?: WJ
Likes: 22
Liked 31 Times in 26 Posts
Default
Quote:
Originally Posted by Numbnuts View Post
Anyone know where I can get the moulded rubber pieces from?


If you email Morris 4x4 with your VIN they can source them. I should imagine RockAuto probably could too, I've never tried with that sort of stuff.

Doug.
Likes: (1)
  #3  
Old 49 Minutes Ago
Numbnuts  Numbnuts is online now
Established Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2016
Posts: 104
What Jeep do I drive?: None
Likes: 23
Liked 36 Times in 24 Posts
Default
Being RHD I doubt it, already had a look at all the Mopar part sites.

Will see what they come back with, thanks!

Sent from my Pixel using Tapatalk
  #4  
Old 41 Minutes Ago
skipperau's Avatar
skipperau  skipperau is offline
Established Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: Brisbane Southside
Age: 53
Posts: 226
What Jeep do I drive?: WJ
Likes: 22
Liked 31 Times in 26 Posts
Default
Quote:
Originally Posted by Numbnuts View Post
Being RHD I doubt it, already had a look at all the Mopar part sites.

Will see what they come back with, thanks!

Sent from my Pixel using Tapatalk


That's what the boys at Seven Slot do. RockAuto have supplied RHD parts for me like the steering box.
I've just never tried with hoses as I haven't needed them as yet, but having said that, I will very soon so will be interested in how you go.

That or get friendly with a parts supply guy who deals with Mackey hoses who will sell to you at cost.

Doug.
Sponsored Posts
  #5  
Old 19 Minutes Ago
Numbnuts  Numbnuts is online now
Established Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2016
Posts: 104
What Jeep do I drive?: None
Likes: 23
Liked 36 Times in 24 Posts
Default
P/N on the hoses

Mopar 55117354AB 24861J 0674-5843 A

&

Mopar 55117354AB 24861J 1464-5845 A


Sent from my Pixel using Tapatalk
Post New Thread  Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On




All times are GMT +10. The time now is 12:37 PM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.





Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com 20secondgorilla.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=