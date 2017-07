D44 front E-locker actuating coil To Suit: 07 JKU Rubicon with 4.1 ratio Location: South Giippsland Vic Hello all, I'm after a damaged or removed factory elocker with a working actuator coil or just the coil from a 07-10 JK rubicon with 4.1 ratio. If you can help or know someone who can help with getting a coil (not a whole new locker) please let me know.

