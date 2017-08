U joint question I have to do a u joint in my xj Cherokees front drive shaft, so I may as well do the lot while the shaft is out.



It's the joint at the front diff end thats the problem



Should I get the Toyo brand from super cheap or get the twice as expensive spicer brand joints.



The original has lasted 23 years and 433000 km so I can't complain.(spicer)



Car only gets light duty off roading



What's the general consensus??



