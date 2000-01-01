 Danger, Out of fuel on a big hill - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Default Danger, Out of fuel on a big hill
Has any one had an issue of their JKU run out of fuel on a big hill even though they still half a tank left?

This has now happen to me twice now, both time in very tricky circumstances. When the engine stalls the power assisted brakes fail and you have no holding power, Scary stuff!
This has happened to my Rubi when doing extreme off roading, once when wheeling with the Brisbane Jeep Club at City View and then again last weekend. What happens is all the fuel runs to the front end of the tank so there no fuel left at the rear end of the tank where the fuel pick up point is.

The first time this happened I was hung up because a chose a bad line and waited to be recovered and had the car idling so I maintained my power assisted brakes, then the engine stopped after about 5 or 10 minutes while a recovery was set up. The car was on a server angle tilted nose down toward the drivers side (RHS). Then again this weekend while wheeling at Land Cruiser Mountain Park I was doing a recovery of a Patrol that couldn't get to the top of a step climb, I went to the top of the hill then did a U turn back down the hill, stopped nose down and connected my winch to the Patrol and a recovery strap to a tree back to the rear of my car to stop me being dragged down the hill. I winch the Patrol out and up but then just as the recovery was completed my car stalled. "Out of Fuel" again because of the server down hill angle of my JKU. All the fuel was at the front of the tank and no fuel at the rear pick up point.

Has any one had this issue before, any thoughts or have you heard of a fix on how to correct it, have you installed a header tank. Pls don't state the obvious "don't recovery Patrols or Land Cruisers" or recommendations "just drive on flat roads & tracks".
This is a serious scary and dangerous issue that needs a fix.
Enjoy life, just get out there and do it!

