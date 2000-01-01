 My WG 4.7 PowerTech engine rebuild, swap, mod, or not? thread - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


  #1  
Old 1 Hour Ago
Hoobz
Hoobz  Hoobz is online now
Full Flexer
  
Join Date: Feb 2013
Location: Geelong. Vic.
Age: 45
Posts: 1,050
What Jeep do I drive?: WG
Likes: 316
Liked 216 Times in 134 Posts
My WG 4.7 PowerTech engine rebuild, swap, mod, or not? thread
Long story short...

4.7 in Dexter the GC has cracked the radiator tank, overheated, nipped up, cooled down. Now runs but real rough, spewing out steam from exhaust, misfiring like a mofo, error codes 5 and 7 misfiring.

I've done my fair share of engine work and it needs head work as a minimum.

Bores possibly scored yadda yadda yadda


Only 133,000km, driven to Sunday church 2004 WG dead behind me, stranded on the highway in Horsham


I've got farrrrr too much time and mods invested in this thing to scrap it, and it's not a balance sheet issue if it's worth it or not. I keep my toys until they're dead, never on sell. I'm stoked with this thing, not interested in the next model at all. So no, it's this one.

I'll do all the work myself, it's not a DD at any rate, I'll only source out the machining aspects when needed. I has all the gear for it in my home workshop already.

I'll start disassembly on the weekend. Remove the auto and motor etc, then start the tear down.

The questions need to be asked, it's where you can add input:

Just rebuild this set up, stock. Zero mods?
Rebuild this motor, stronger with mods?
Supercharge?
Total engine swap? (But it has to be an auto tranny 100%)
Jeep diesel engine swap?
Other than Jeep diesel engine swap?
GM LS swap?

Main criteria is it has to at least have the balls of the original 4.7 PowerTech in it.
And it has to be an auto.

Bottom end mains, rods still seem good. But I'll be assessing thoroughly for sure.

What say ye?

I'm leaning towards an LS swap at this very early stage, but nowhere near decided.
Possibly rebuild this stronger with Supercharger? Hmmm They're the top two at this stage.

Either write something worth reading or do something worth writing.

  #2  
Old 1 Hour Ago
JeanLuke
Newbie
  
Join Date: Jul 2017
Location: SE Qld
Posts: 47
What Jeep do I drive?: WG
Likes: 2
Liked 27 Times in 15 Posts
Default
The 2.7CRD has some serious poke, especially if you tweak the management systems. Why not pick up a 2.7 body-wreck and transplant radiator to discs into Dexter? Then play with turbo/intercooler upgrade and a chip upgrade.
  #3  
Old 1 Hour Ago
darn29
darn29  darn29 is offline
Newbie
  
Join Date: Apr 2013
Location: Gippsland Vic
Posts: 41
What Jeep do I drive?: WJ
Likes: 0
Liked 19 Times in 11 Posts
Default
Barra
  #4  
Old 1 Hour Ago
Hoobz
Hoobz  Hoobz is online now
Full Flexer
  
Join Date: Feb 2013
Location: Geelong. Vic.
Age: 45
Posts: 1,050
What Jeep do I drive?: WG
Likes: 316
Liked 216 Times in 134 Posts
Thumbs up
Quote:
Originally Posted by JeanLuke View Post
The 2.7CRD has some serious poke, especially if you tweak the management systems. Why not pick up a 2.7 body-wreck and transplant radiator to discs into Dexter? Then play with turbo/intercooler upgrade and a chip upgrade.
I have given thought to buying a second WJ/G with that diesel for touring in.

I've totally rebuilt the diesel motor in my Vito, the only original components being the block and crank. The 2.7 is the exact same motor as the Vito, with an additional cylinder. So I am familiar with that platform.

It's definitely a possibility. Because of the age of those diesels now I'd fit a new head and injectors at a minimum before it went in.

Jean, do you know anyone with 2.7 experience, who knows about that ECU TCM architecture, programming and tuning?

Either write something worth reading or do something worth writing.
  #5  
Old 1 Hour Ago
Hoobz
Hoobz  Hoobz is online now
Full Flexer
  
Join Date: Feb 2013
Location: Geelong. Vic.
Age: 45
Posts: 1,050
What Jeep do I drive?: WG
Likes: 316
Liked 216 Times in 134 Posts
Default
Quote:
Originally Posted by darn29 View Post
Barra
I nearly went back into my opening post to edit in a Ford motor as a possibility.

It's on the ideas list

Either write something worth reading or do something worth writing.
Likes: (1)
  #6  
Old 1 Hour Ago
Grippy
Grippy  Grippy is online now
Established Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: Adelaide
Posts: 1,063
What Jeep do I drive?: WJ
Likes: 550
Liked 215 Times in 154 Posts
Default
Hemi 5.7?????

Sent from under my Grand Cherokee

I drive over stuff!!!!
  #7  
Old 37 Minutes Ago
Hoobz
Hoobz  Hoobz is online now
Full Flexer
  
Join Date: Feb 2013
Location: Geelong. Vic.
Age: 45
Posts: 1,050
What Jeep do I drive?: WG
Likes: 316
Liked 216 Times in 134 Posts
Default
Quote:
Originally Posted by Grippy View Post
Hemi 5.7?????

Sent from under my Grand Cherokee
I've not looked into that.

Would it fit?

Either write something worth reading or do something worth writing.
