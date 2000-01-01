My WG 4.7 PowerTech engine rebuild, swap, mod, or not? thread Long story short...



4.7 in Dexter the GC has cracked the radiator tank, overheated, nipped up, cooled down. Now runs but real rough, spewing out steam from exhaust, misfiring like a mofo, error codes 5 and 7 misfiring.



I've done my fair share of engine work and it needs head work as a minimum.



Bores possibly scored yadda yadda yadda





Only 133,000km, driven to Sunday church 2004 WG dead behind me, stranded on the highway in Horsham





I've got farrrrr too much time and mods invested in this thing to scrap it, and it's not a balance sheet issue if it's worth it or not. I keep my toys until they're dead, never on sell. I'm stoked with this thing, not interested in the next model at all. So no, it's this one.



I'll do all the work myself, it's not a DD at any rate, I'll only source out the machining aspects when needed. I has all the gear for it in my home workshop already.



I'll start disassembly on the weekend. Remove the auto and motor etc, then start the tear down.



The questions need to be asked, it's where you can add input:



Just rebuild this set up, stock. Zero mods?

Rebuild this motor, stronger with mods?

Supercharge?

Total engine swap? (But it has to be an auto tranny 100%)

Jeep diesel engine swap?

Other than Jeep diesel engine swap?

GM LS swap?



Main criteria is it has to at least have the balls of the original 4.7 PowerTech in it.

And it has to be an auto.



Bottom end mains, rods still seem good. But I'll be assessing thoroughly for sure.



What say ye?



I'm leaning towards an LS swap at this very early stage, but nowhere near decided.

