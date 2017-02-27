Does anybody know what this part is leaning against my radiator? I noticed this part leaning against my radiator this morning. As you can see from the photo, it's attached to a metal bar which appears to be bent and in the background you can see the foam insert for the bumper is cracked.



A couple of the lugs at the bottom of the were loose but there was no real sign of impact.



I have no idea how long it's been like this but it was serviced by the dealer only a few weeks ago and they didn't pick it up!



Doesn't appear to be affecting normal running of the car but I'd still like to get it fixed! Any ideas appreciated. Btw, photo is taken from the top looking down. Couldn't work out how to remove the grille









Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk I noticed this part leaning against my radiator this morning. As you can see from the photo, it's attached to a metal bar which appears to be bent and in the background you can see the foam insert for the bumper is cracked.A couple of the lugs at the bottom of the were loose but there was no real sign of impact.I have no idea how long it's been like this but it was serviced by the dealer only a few weeks ago and they didn't pick it up!Doesn't appear to be affecting normal running of the car but I'd still like to get it fixed! Any ideas appreciated. Btw, photo is taken from the top looking down. Couldn't work out how to remove the grilleSent from my iPhone using Tapatalk __________________

2014 WK2 V6 Grey - Bog Stock