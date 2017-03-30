Hi all,
I just wanted to put my hand up and say hi.
A bit about me, I have generally been into more performance orientated cars, and my current daily is a '12 toyota 86 that I'm building up for track.
I have had a 4wd before in an old 1986 Hilux Surf that I built up after buying cheap off of eBay. I used it to learn about welding, drawer design, fun things like diff lockers, snorkels, and basic 4wding.
I decided I missed my off-roading and bought myself a cheap jeep...scary thought haha.
My wife had a 97 cherokee and a 06 cherokee previously, but never did more than daily driving them.
So I found a stock standard 1999 TJ Wrangler Sport soft top. 4.0l, 5spd manual. Drove it home through the insane rain we had yesterday in the Brisbane area...roof doesn't leak at all.
Body is pretty rough but for the money I don't care and I will use the dent on the bonnet to learn about pulling dents.
Has only one or two of the common wrangler issues in that there is some leak in the windscreen area which I will sort this weekend, and a bit of a grind on full lock but no ticking etc so from research it says to start with diff fluid first.
Other issues are things like there are a couple minor interior trim pieces to replace, ac not working (will check blower fuse first because the fan doesn't appear to work either), and just other very minor things.
Gearbox is smooth, engine is smooth...what more could you ask for?
My boss at work even has an old hard top and extra guards which he is donating to me.
Plans are currently just to give it a complete service (ALL filters and fluid) and then just troubleshoot any issues I find over the next few weeks before I do anything more drastic.
Even then I would do anything too crazy, thinking just a 2" suspension and 2" body lift, better wheels, snorkel, rear seat delete, and an engine mounted compressor. For now.
I live in the Brisbane area so I hope to see some of you around.
I look forward to using the wealth of knowledge on this forum and hope to eventually contribute to it.
Thanks!
Karl.