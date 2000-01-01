Things have not gone well so far with my 05 wh/wk 5.7.
After 6 months of ownership a real disaster has struck, Driving up the beach the thing cuts out, has a hard start after a few attempts and manages to limp home, throws some codes so i take her in.
Long story short 2 valves have gone and one piston, all the paper work and independent inspection prior to purchase suggest all the right maintenance was done on time, by the book and prior to the issue i couldn't detect any signs of poor running, Its more or less come out of the blue.
Anyway I'm getting the thing fixed up as i need a car to run around in, i can get a good deal on the labour if not all the parts and trying to get anything for it in its current state would be pointless.
How ever i'm now stuck between either trusting the thing not to cause mischief again, invest some money into getting it ready for camping and bush work and cross my fingers that things will improve.
My other option is to run around with the thing for a few weeks/months and then trade it in on a Nissan patrol in hopes of the heavy old bugger being less problematic when faced with trips out into the middle of nowhere. (not the 3.0 TD obviusly)
So the question is wether i've got a lemon (hard to tell with jeep sometimes) and to just cut my losses as soon as possible for a less interesting but hopefully less self destructive oil tanker, or wether to trust the Hemi not to leave me stranded miles from anywhere while the smoking remains of the reconditioned engine cool in several surrounding tree canopies.
Sorry for the essay but if you've made it this far i'd love a little insight into weather or not the famous unreliability of the GC is something worth taking a further gamble on or not.