





Follow Ausjeepoffroad User Name Remember Me? Password Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Search this Thread 1 44 Minutes Ago matt-5.7 I just registered Join Date: Oct 2016 Posts: 3 Likes: 0 Liked 0 Times in 0 Posts matt-5.7's Garage stick with it or cut and run? Things have not gone well so far with my 05 wh/wk 5.7.



After 6 months of ownership a real disaster has struck, Driving up the beach the thing cuts out, has a hard start after a few attempts and manages to limp home, throws some codes so i take her in.

Long story short 2 valves have gone and one piston, all the paper work and independent inspection prior to purchase suggest all the right maintenance was done on time, by the book and prior to the issue i couldn't detect any signs of poor running, Its more or less come out of the blue.



Anyway I'm getting the thing fixed up as i need a car to run around in, i can get a good deal on the labour if not all the parts and trying to get anything for it in its current state would be pointless.



How ever i'm now stuck between either trusting the thing not to cause mischief again, invest some money into getting it ready for camping and bush work and cross my fingers that things will improve.

My other option is to run around with the thing for a few weeks/months and then trade it in on a Nissan patrol in hopes of the heavy old bugger being less problematic when faced with trips out into the middle of nowhere. (not the 3.0 TD obviusly)



So the question is wether i've got a lemon (hard to tell with jeep sometimes) and to just cut my losses as soon as possible for a less interesting but hopefully less self destructive oil tanker, or wether to trust the Hemi not to leave me stranded miles from anywhere while the smoking remains of the reconditioned engine cool in several surrounding tree canopies.



Sorry for the essay but if you've made it this far i'd love a little insight into weather or not the famous unreliability of the GC is something worth taking a further gamble on or not. Things have not gone well so far with my 05 wh/wk 5.7.After 6 months of ownership a real disaster has struck, Driving up the beach the thing cuts out, has a hard start after a few attempts and manages to limp home, throws some codes so i take her in.Long story short 2 valves have gone and one piston, all the paper work and independent inspection prior to purchase suggest all the right maintenance was done on time, by the book and prior to the issue i couldn't detect any signs of poor running, Its more or less come out of the blue.Anyway I'm getting the thing fixed up as i need a car to run around in, i can get a good deal on the labour if not all the parts and trying to get anything for it in its current state would be pointless.How ever i'm now stuck between either trusting the thing not to cause mischief again, invest some money into getting it ready for camping and bush work and cross my fingers that things will improve.My other option is to run around with the thing for a few weeks/months and then trade it in on a Nissan patrol in hopes of the heavy old bugger being less problematic when faced with trips out into the middle of nowhere. (not the 3.0 TD obviusly)So the question is wether i've got a lemon (hard to tell with jeep sometimes) and to just cut my losses as soon as possible for a less interesting but hopefully less self destructive oil tanker, or wether to trust the Hemi not to leave me stranded miles from anywhere while the smoking remains of the reconditioned engine cool in several surrounding tree canopies.Sorry for the essay but if you've made it this far i'd love a little insight into weather or not the famous unreliability of the GC is something worth taking a further gamble on or not.

Sponsored Posts

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools Search this Thread Show Printable Version Email this Page Search this Thread:



Advanced Search

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is On Forum Rules







All times are GMT +10. The time now is 10:25 PM .



Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top



AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.







Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7

Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.

www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com vB Ad Management by =RedTyger= AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.

