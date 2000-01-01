Hello Guys,
I'm considering replacing the factory power steering pump in my 2016 JKURHR specifically because I really want a hydraulic winch and the flow rate of the factory pump is not sufficient to power the winch to its full capability.
I have searched far and wide and have not been able to find an official reference to the flow rate of the factory pump but I have seen anecdotal posts that mention a range of something like 2.3 - 2.5 gallons per minute @ approximately 1100 psi. The winch I am looking at (Mile Marker HI12000) requires a minimum of 3.5 gpm @ 1500 PSI. Given the reputation for slowness that hydraulic winches have, I'd like as much flow as I can get.
After some searching I found that PSC makes a high-flow power steering pump kit for the jeep PK1858 that will provide 4.5 gpm @ 1600 psi at an engine rpm @ 1750. I had to get these specs from PSC because all they say on their website is that their pump produces 50% more flow than the factory pump. This would imply that the factory pump provides 3 gpm, just shy of what Mile Marker specifies for the minimum flow rate.
Besides running a winch, I understand that those with large tires would have a need for a high-flow pump. For those of you that have changed out the factory pump for an aftermarket high-flow pump, did you notice any objectionable changes in the feel or responsiveness of the steering after the install? Any steering components damaged from the higher-than-factory pressure? I assume the pressure relief valve in the system would protect against this. If 4.5 gpm results in objectionable feel/responsiveness, would a flow restrictor properly placed in the system provide "factory" flow rates for steering while providing the full flow for the winch?
Thanks
