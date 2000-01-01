High-Flow Power Steering Pump Upgrade Good Idea? Hello Guys,



I'm considering replacing the factory power steering pump in my 2016 JKURHR specifically because I really want a hydraulic winch and the flow rate of the factory pump is not sufficient to power the winch to its full capability.



I have searched far and wide and have not been able to find an official reference to the flow rate of the factory pump but I have seen anecdotal posts that mention a range of something like 2.3 - 2.5 gallons per minute @ approximately 1100 psi. The winch I am looking at (Mile Marker HI12000) requires a minimum of 3.5 gpm @ 1500 PSI. Given the reputation for slowness that hydraulic winches have, I'd like as much flow as I can get.



After some searching I found that PSC makes a high-flow power steering pump kit for the jeep PK1858 that will provide 4.5 gpm @ 1600 psi at an engine rpm @ 1750. I had to get these specs from PSC because all they say on their website is that their pump produces 50% more flow than the factory pump. This would imply that the factory pump provides 3 gpm, just shy of what Mile Marker specifies for the minimum flow rate.



Besides running a winch, I understand that those with large tires would have a need for a high-flow pump. For those of you that have changed out the factory pump for an aftermarket high-flow pump, did you notice any objectionable changes in the feel or responsiveness of the steering after the install? Any steering components damaged from the higher-than-factory pressure? I assume the pressure relief valve in the system would protect against this. If 4.5 gpm results in objectionable feel/responsiveness, would a flow restrictor properly placed in the system provide "factory" flow rates for steering while providing the full flow for the winch?





Thanks



I didn't find the right solution from the internet.

References:

- http://www.wranglerforum.com/f202/hi...a-2007546.html

- Hello Guys,I'm considering replacing the factory power steering pump in my 2016 JKURHR specifically because I really want a hydraulic winch and the flow rate of the factory pump is not sufficient to power the winch to its full capability.I have searched far and wide and have not been able to find an official reference to the flow rate of the factory pump but I have seen anecdotal posts that mention a range of something like 2.3 - 2.5 gallons per minute @ approximately 1100 psi. The winch I am looking at (Mile Marker HI12000) requires a minimum of 3.5 gpm @ 1500 PSI. Given the reputation for slowness that hydraulic winches have, I'd like as much flow as I can get.After some searching I found that PSC makes a high-flow power steering pump kit for the jeep PK1858 that will provide 4.5 gpm @ 1600 psi at an engine rpm @ 1750. I had to get these specs from PSC because all they say on their website is that their pump produces 50% more flow than the factory pump. This would imply that the factory pump provides 3 gpm, just shy of what Mile Marker specifies for the minimum flow rate.Besides running a winch, I understand that those with large tires would have a need for a high-flow pump. For those of you that have changed out the factory pump for an aftermarket high-flow pump, did you notice any objectionable changes in the feel or responsiveness of the steering after the install? Any steering components damaged from the higher-than-factory pressure? I assume the pressure relief valve in the system would protect against this. If 4.5 gpm results in objectionable feel/responsiveness, would a flow restrictor properly placed in the system provide "factory" flow rates for steering while providing the full flow for the winch?ThanksI didn't find the right solution from the internet.References: Brand Communication Video Examples.