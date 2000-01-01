Buying Grand Cherokee Diesel Hi,



First post so be Gentle ahaha.



Looking to buy within the next six months.



No i haven't used the search function and hopefully wont need to (flame suit on)



Questions ive got are...



Is there any model year to stay away from?

(assume they get better with less recalls each year)



Are these the type of cars that realistically you should buy new and sell before the warranty runs out? Or are they actually pretty good?

Word on the street is that they are nothing but problems but ive googled a bit and they do seem to actually be pretty good???!!!



Is it worth finding a car with air bags, Assume this is qaudra trac 2 if not then wtf is that?? & is it worth the extra?

Ive been lucky enough to have two used ones to borrow a 13 loredo with bags and a 14 limited with coils! bags do seem to ride better but will def end up buying a 14 onwards with the 8 speed either way.

Anything to look out for when shopping not including the usual service hist etc?



Main use will be as the wifeys daily drive, come weekend tow rig. With a little beach off road work when required, Not looking at a rock hopper just a nice reliable family wagon.



Cheers Hi,First post so be Gentle ahaha.Looking to buy within the next six months.No i haven't used the search function and hopefully wont need to(flame suit on)Questions ive got are...Is there any model year to stay away from?(assume they get better with less recalls each year)Are these the type of cars that realistically you should buy new and sell before the warranty runs out? Or are they actually pretty good?Word on the street is that they are nothing but problems but ive googled a bit and they do seem to actually be pretty good???!!!Is it worth finding a car with air bags, Assume this is qaudra trac 2 if not then wtf is that?? & is it worth the extra?Ive been lucky enough to have two used ones to borrow a 13 loredo with bags and a 14 limited with coils! bags do seem to ride better but will def end up buying a 14 onwards with the 8 speed either way.Anything to look out for when shopping not including the usual service hist etc?Main use will be as the wifeys daily drive, come weekend tow rig. With a little beach off road work when required, Not looking at a rock hopper just a nice reliable family wagon.Cheers