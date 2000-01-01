 Buying Grand Cherokee Diesel - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > JEEP GARAGE > WK WK2 Grand Cherokee
Reload this Page Buying Grand Cherokee Diesel


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread
  #1  
Old 1 Hour Ago
bjpk  bjpk is offline
I just registered
  
Join Date: Apr 2012
Posts: 1
What Jeep do I drive?: None
Likes: 0
Liked 0 Times in 0 Posts
Default Buying Grand Cherokee Diesel
Hi,

First post so be Gentle ahaha.

Looking to buy within the next six months.

No i haven't used the search function and hopefully wont need to (flame suit on)

Questions ive got are...

Is there any model year to stay away from?
(assume they get better with less recalls each year)

Are these the type of cars that realistically you should buy new and sell before the warranty runs out? Or are they actually pretty good?
Word on the street is that they are nothing but problems but ive googled a bit and they do seem to actually be pretty good???!!!

Is it worth finding a car with air bags, Assume this is qaudra trac 2 if not then wtf is that?? & is it worth the extra?
Ive been lucky enough to have two used ones to borrow a 13 loredo with bags and a 14 limited with coils! bags do seem to ride better but will def end up buying a 14 onwards with the 8 speed either way.
Anything to look out for when shopping not including the usual service hist etc?

Main use will be as the wifeys daily drive, come weekend tow rig. With a little beach off road work when required, Not looking at a rock hopper just a nice reliable family wagon.

Cheers

Sponsored Posts
  #2  
Old 1 Hour Ago
Jeep17  Jeep17 is online now
I just registered
  
Join Date: Aug 2017
Posts: 1
What Jeep do I drive?: WK2
Likes: 0
Liked 0 Times in 0 Posts
Default
I am going in blind with my purchase, i am going from a Holden Omega to a JGC Overland, i need the height as i have many health problems.

I would like to know why Jeep in Australia is getting so much flack, I have seen people comment on the net about Jeep being unreliable but most of these have been only a few owners and a lot of comments from people that have never owned one (I suspect that most people that have issues are those that are running petrol Jeeps and not diesel)

Now getting to your post, the years i was told to stay away from is anything from 2014-2016.

Jeep's do hold their value, but it is advisable to trade up at the end of the vehicle warranty, so every 5 years. That's not a rule its just an option that you should consider, vehicles outside their warranty period are harder to sell and usually at a reduced price.

I hope someone will help with additional information for you.
  #3  
Old 42 Minutes Ago
Sterling Sal's Avatar
Sterling Sal  Sterling Sal is online now
CrawlerStar
  
Join Date: Jun 2015
Location: Gold Coast
Posts: 335
What Jeep do I drive?: WK2
Likes: 1
Liked 104 Times in 67 Posts
Check out my Ride(s)
Default
HI,

As Roothy said in this month's 4x4 Aust Mag....."Those that knock Jeeps have never owned one!". He was blown away with his Jeep he had for a few months. Brilliant offroad - it surprised him and they are a fantastic tow vehicle.

We have a 2015 Limited CRD with Quadra Air and the Luxury Pack (leather vented seats).

Tow a 3 tonne van with it regularly. It is brilliant - great fuel econ (17lph travelling at 95-100kph), heaps of power and torque and such luxury - I love it!

Only the S49 recall (the silly park thing, not mechanical) and no problems in just over 2 years now.

If worried, get the 5 year Jeep "There and Back" warranty...we have 6 in total for piece of mind and it looks like we won't use any of it! What is there not to like and where is the risk??

In 2014 Jeep GC overtook Prado as the most popular selling 4x4. Our local caravan park had 8 that I could see last weekend. They are everywhere and I don't see any being towed away!

Don't listen to the jealous knockers - they don't know what they are missing. Get one and see for yourself. You will be impressed.

Cheers,
Sally
__________________
MY15 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited
Quadra Air, Luxury Pack & Adv Pack 11
2015 LOTUS FREELANDER
  #4  
Old 28 Minutes Ago
rjl3175  rjl3175 is online now
CrawlerStar
  
Join Date: Oct 2011
Posts: 343
Likes: 0
Liked 36 Times in 27 Posts
Default
Just buy the bloody thing. The problems are not usually the car but the service departments of the majority of dealerships.
You will get a lot of negativity from people who have never had one but know someone that had nothing but trouble. I for one am very happy with my 2015 Laredo. I did not get this thing for going off road, I have a JK for that, instead my car is for towing a 2 tonne boat and it does this effortlessly.
You need to ask yourself what will you want to do with the car? Will you take it off road or just the occasional dirt road? How much ride height will you need?
List your requirements and the guys here will fill you in.
If I had the money I'd be ordering a trackhawk.
Sponsored Posts
Post New Thread  Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On




All times are GMT +10. The time now is 09:45 PM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.





Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com 20secondgorilla.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=