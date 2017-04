FCA pumps up performance cred with Dodge Demon, Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Dodge created a specialized version of its 8-year-old Challenger coupe specifically for drag racing by cutting weight, increasing horsepower and making other changes to boost acceleration off the line.













Read More...



Dodge created a specialized version of its 8-year-old Challenger coupe specifically for drag racing by cutting weight, increasing horsepower and making other changes to boost acceleration off the line.

Advertisement





src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/show_ads.js">





www.ausjeepoffroad.com __________________src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/show_ads.js">www.ausjeepoffroad.com