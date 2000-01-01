Whistling sound engine bay Hi all

Have a 2012 Overland Crd 133,000 on clock sometimes when I start engine hear a whistling noise in engine bay. With hood opened looking at engine sounds to be from drivers side of engine. If driving and accelerate hard sound seems like it goes away but when reach normal speed and just accelerate to keep constant speed sound returns. Might have sound for week or two not all the time but regularly then wont hear for couple months. Had Jeep look at last service but sound not there at service time.



Wondering if anybody has has anything similar happen.



