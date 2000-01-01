clutch or gearbox? hey fellas,



ive just purchased another tj after a 5 year hate affair with a navara, thought everything was sweet till it started making a weird noises coming from the gearbox



there is a rattle that's there inbetween changing gears, kind of sounds like a handful of bolts rattling around. its really noticeable when your going from one gear to another.



lets just say I'm idling in 1st gear and I put me foot on the clutch I get the noise until I stop. taking my foot on and off the clutch when stationary gives no noise at all



on another possible realated issue I get a light whine coming from possibly the gearbox, maybe the motor when I'm going up the gears from 1st to 4th, totally disappears in 5th and 6th



its a 2004 tj with the 6 speed



any ideas?



haven't had a chance yet to pull the fluid to check that out but I will hopefully tomorrow when I get the right allen key



