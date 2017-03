Jeep Wrangler as First Car Hi there,



I am looking to buy a 2 door Jeep wrangler soft top (gotta be a manual) as my first car. Its main use will be to drive around and probably do a little off-roading, but it will mostly be used on road as my beach and general car. My budget is around $10k. Are they reliable to own. Not too worried about maintanence as long as they dont screw with the bank too much. I just dont want a bloody moneypit.



Cheers,



