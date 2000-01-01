DC - DC Charger Hi Guys

Its been a while since I've been on but I have a question for all you technical guru's out there

I run two D34 Yellow tops in a 2013 JK Rubicon wired in Parallel (so its like one big battery)

plus a camper trailer with an AGM battery wired to it which connects to the car via an Anderson plug while traveling

I charge the Camper Trailers battery off some good quality solar panels that I plug straight into the anderson plug while we are camping and it usually keeps the fridge running the entire time we are away (approx 5 - 10 days) as long as there is sunshine.

My issue this time (i have plenty) is the fridge in the car doesnt run much over 12 hours before it wont start its cycle. It trys continually but wont fire up unless it start the car run it for 30 sec then it appears the alternator gives it enough charge to fire it upp in the fridge motor will run until it needs to cycle again.

I hope that all makes sense.

My question if i run a DC - DC charger while it allow the batteries to run the fridge longer? I still would like the run them in parallel.

Should I be running a second DC - Dc charger in the camper trailer?

Finally am I damaging the camper trailers battery buy just plugging in the solar panel directly into the Anderson plug?

The solar panels I run are the Kors Panels with their 10amp digital controller

Thanks in advance

