  #1  
40 Minutes Ago
jono1967's Avatar
jono1967
Full Flexer
  
Join Date: May 2011
Location: Frankston
Posts: 634
What Jeep do I drive?: JK
Likes: 0
Liked 9 Times in 7 Posts
Default DC - DC Charger
Hi Guys
Its been a while since I've been on but I have a question for all you technical guru's out there
I run two D34 Yellow tops in a 2013 JK Rubicon wired in Parallel (so its like one big battery)
plus a camper trailer with an AGM battery wired to it which connects to the car via an Anderson plug while traveling
I charge the Camper Trailers battery off some good quality solar panels that I plug straight into the anderson plug while we are camping and it usually keeps the fridge running the entire time we are away (approx 5 - 10 days) as long as there is sunshine.
My issue this time (i have plenty) is the fridge in the car doesnt run much over 12 hours before it wont start its cycle. It trys continually but wont fire up unless it start the car run it for 30 sec then it appears the alternator gives it enough charge to fire it upp in the fridge motor will run until it needs to cycle again.
I hope that all makes sense.
My question if i run a DC - DC charger while it allow the batteries to run the fridge longer? I still would like the run them in parallel.
Should I be running a second DC - Dc charger in the camper trailer?
Finally am I damaging the camper trailers battery buy just plugging in the solar panel directly into the Anderson plug?
The solar panels I run are the Kors Panels with their 10amp digital controller
Thanks in advance
Jono

  #2  
10 Minutes Ago
Banshee's Avatar
Banshee
No Winching
  
Join Date: Jul 2010
Location: Blue mountains, West of Hell
Posts: 3,179
What Jeep do I drive?: JK
Likes: 897
Liked 334 Times in 225 Posts
Default
How old is the AGM in the camper trailer? Could it be losing capacity due to age?

I don't know anything about the panels you are using, but the purpose of a DC-DC charger is to bring the voltage at the secondary battery up to what is required to properly charge it. You can get voltage losses from the length of the cable run, meaning that the battery on the trailer may not have been charging fully when attached to the JK. If this happens over a long enough time, a lead acid battery, of any type, will lose capacity.

If the fridge is not starting from just the battery, do you have access to a multimeter to check the resting charged voltage on the battery? It probably is not coming up to full charge. Should be ~13.8V. 2.3V per cell in a lead acid battery at max charge, but this drops to ~2V each, from memory, as the cells degrade.
__________________
For Sale: JK D30/44 4.88 master install kits.

Jeeps: Lego for grownups.
