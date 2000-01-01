Towing using a TJ Jeep 2005/2006 model. Having a owned a number of Jeep Wranglers both TJ,s and JK,s over the last 12 or so years I would like to get myself another TJ the model I remember as always being the most fun to own, drive and use on a day to day basis. There remains one sticking point before I make the jump back into my past, I will need the car to tow occasionally a camper trailer which includes a roof top tent etc it weighs fully loaded ready to roll just 600 kgs. Has anyone or does anyone have recent experience towing a trailer of this weight behind a TJ? If so could you please reply either in the open forum here on Ausjeep offroad or contact me directly I would love to share your experiences. In anticipation, thank you Zip. I live on the Sunshine Coast, Queensland. Having a owned a number of Jeep Wranglers both TJ,s and JK,s over the last 12 or so years I would like to get myself another TJ the model I remember as always being the most fun to own, drive and use on a day to day basis. There remains one sticking point before I make the jump back into my past, I will need the car to tow occasionally a camper trailer which includes a roof top tent etc it weighs fully loaded ready to roll just 600 kgs. Has anyone or does anyone have recent experience towing a trailer of this weight behind a TJ? If so could you please reply either in the open forum here on Ausjeep offroad or contact me directly I would love to share your experiences. In anticipation, thank you Zip. I live on the Sunshine Coast, Queensland.