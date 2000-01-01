WK/WK2 Adaptive Cruise Control - New Part Numbers Hi All,







While on holidays I hit a roo and thankfully the only damage was a single round plastic mounting clip on the ACC, camera is okay if taped into position. I did find a old thread but nothing recent on this issue so time for a update.







My insurance excess is $650, So off I go to the stealership for 2 prices, one for the plastic mount and the other for camera just in case, knowing that they would be expensive, lucky I was sitting down !!







So you cannot buy the plastic mounting clip anymore they have changed the design for 2011 - 2014, 68085813AA was $24.00, that means that as the plastic clips of which there are 3 have changed so has the mounting bracket, so to buy the bracket and the 3 mounting clips $500, WTF. But wait theres more, so I ask for a quote knowing my camera is okay and that I am going to do it myself anyway for a full replacement including camera, $5000. I actually pissed myself laughing. The camera in the US is about $1000







The new parts are part # 68271102AA AND Three Units of Part Number 68271103AA, I have ordered these from the US and will arrive next week, total cost including delivery $170 AU and if I cannot realign the camera it will be $150 for a calibration and re-align at the stealership.







So all is not lost, I get all my spares I need from the US and if you want to save a $$ give it a go and stick it to the stealerships.











