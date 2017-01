Trans cooler air flow Thinking seriously about a bull bar for the Jeep as it is driven daily on country roads at all hours of the day and was wandering if they restrict the air flow to the trans cooler in any way. This is something I need to think of as we use the Jeep to tow our van with. Im keen on the Uneek bar but it looks restrictive in that area.



Any thoughts?



