 Tacho and Speedo not working - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > JEEP GARAGE > ZJ WJ WG Grand Cherokee
Reload this Page Tacho and Speedo not working


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread
  #1  
Old 1 Hour Ago
Nickw  Nickw is offline
Newbie
  
Join Date: Oct 2014
Location: Adelaide, SA
Posts: 37
What Jeep do I drive?: WJ
Likes: 0
Liked 0 Times in 0 Posts
Default Tacho and Speedo not working
A flat battery and a booster jump start. Both tacho and Speedo stayed on 0 as I drove off. Another forum user advised holding down the trip meter button to re zero the meters while starting the Grand. The tacho and Speedo returned to normal operation. Hooray! I would have tried to find a blown fuse or something damaged under the dash. A simple but effective fix. Well done Mark.

Sent from my A1-840 using Tapatalk

Sponsored Posts
  #2  
Old 19 Minutes Ago
Tyvokka's Avatar
Tyvokka  Tyvokka is offline
Jedi Master
  
Join Date: Jan 2011
Location: Sydney
Posts: 2,265
What Jeep do I drive?: WJ
Likes: 778
Liked 640 Times in 416 Posts
Default
You can reset the tacho. Can't remember how, just google it..easy.
__________________
Grand Wookie Jedi
Rrrrrrrr-aghhhh!
http://youtu.be/e8aEDaeBMyI
Sponsored Posts
  #3  
Old 16 Minutes Ago
Tyvokka's Avatar
Tyvokka  Tyvokka is offline
Jedi Master
  
Join Date: Jan 2011
Location: Sydney
Posts: 2,265
What Jeep do I drive?: WJ
Likes: 778
Liked 640 Times in 416 Posts
Default
Here you go.

Details: This can happen in situations where low battery voltage is present such as jump starting a dead battery. The instrument cluster can cut out if voltage drops below 9.5 volts, causing the needle to drop on the wrong side of the gauge.

1. With the ignition switch in the off position, depress and hold the odometer-reset button.
2. Turn the ignition switch to the run position, continue holding the odometer reset button until the cluster needles start to move, then release the reset-button. (Do not allow the ignition switch to enter the start position) The gauge needles will sweep in both directions and come to rest in the correct position relative to the stop peg.
__________________
Grand Wookie Jedi
Rrrrrrrr-aghhhh!
http://youtu.be/e8aEDaeBMyI
Post New Thread  Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On




All times are GMT +10. The time now is 09:11 AM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.



Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=