Details: This can happen in situations where low battery voltage is present such as jump starting a dead battery. The instrument cluster can cut out if voltage drops below 9.5 volts, causing the needle to drop on the wrong side of the gauge.



1. With the ignition switch in the off position, depress and hold the odometer-reset button.

2. Turn the ignition switch to the run position, continue holding the odometer reset button until the cluster needles start to move, then release the reset-button. (Do not allow the ignition switch to enter the start position) The gauge needles will sweep in both directions and come to rest in the correct position relative to the stop peg.

