fault code P0607 Hi all, I have a 07 Commander, 3.0L diesel [merc] with NAG1 auto, For the last year I have an active fault code P0607, that cannot be removed until I fix it, there does not seem to be any running issues, except maybe slightly higher fuel consumption. I have a starscan that only shows.

P0607 ACTIVE. ECU internal performance.

I have removed and cleaned the Electronic shift control but no difference, I am thinking of replacing it, but I need more info, it is expensive

