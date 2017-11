Assistance with identifying U Joint size Hi, I have taken my front and rear double cardian drive shafts off my TJ and need to confirm the sizing of the U joints on the rear. It is not stock, it's a double cardian by Hardy Spicer. I am 90% sure they are 1310 in size and hope that it should just be a matter of popping in some Spicer 1310 size U joints.

Measuring from trunnion cap to trunnion cap on the old joints indicate that they are around 80-81mm in length, versus the 81mm of a new Spicer 1310 joint (see attached images). Hi, I have taken my front and rear double cardian drive shafts off my TJ and need to confirm the sizing of the U joints on the rear. It is not stock, it's a double cardian by Hardy Spicer. I am 90% sure they are 1310 in size and hope that it should just be a matter of popping in some Spicer 1310 size U joints.Measuring from trunnion cap to trunnion cap on the old joints indicate that they are around 80-81mm in length, versus the 81mm of a new Spicer 1310 joint (see attached images). Attached Thumbnails