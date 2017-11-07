Stuck with front runner roof rack install Hi all,



My front runner rack arrived and I have been attempting to put it together. Ive run into an issue where the corner pieces dont quite fit - and the way this thing is designed thats a show stopper.



The holes to screw the corners to the end slats just dont line up. Ive tried every corner piece on every corner of the rack, Ive checked to see if the rack is square or on a slant and that doesnt appear to be an issue. The rack was so intricately packed, with little notes in every box to say it had been checked, so Im sure there is some sort of operator error here. Has anyone got any ideas? Any help appreciated!







You can see from the photo that it doesnt look flush either. In this pic, there are two corners on that fit perfectly but the others are off. This pic is the worst one





2014 WK2 V6 Grey - Bog Stock