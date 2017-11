Stuck with front runner roof rack install Hi all,



My front runner rack arrived and I have been attempting to put it together. Iíve run into an issue where the corner pieces donít quite fit - and the way this thing is designed thatís a show stopper.



The holes to screw the corners to the end slats just donít line up. Iíve tried every corner piece on every corner of the rack, Iíve checked to see if the rack is square or on a slant and that doesnít appear to be an issue. The rack was so intricately packed, with little notes in every box to say it had been checked, so Iím sure there is some sort of operator error here. Has anyone got any ideas? Any help appreciated!







You can see from the photo that it doesnít look flush either. In this pic, there are two corners on that fit perfectly but the others are off. This pic is the worst one





2014 WK2 V6 Grey - Bog Stock