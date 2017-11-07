Hi all,
My front runner rack arrived and I have been attempting to put it together. Ive run into an issue where the corner pieces dont quite fit - and the way this thing is designed thats a show stopper.
The holes to screw the corners to the end slats just dont line up. Ive tried every corner piece on every corner of the rack, Ive checked to see if the rack is square or on a slant and that doesnt appear to be an issue. The rack was so intricately packed, with little notes in every box to say it had been checked, so Im sure there is some sort of operator error here. Has anyone got any ideas? Any help appreciated!
You can see from the photo that it doesnt look flush either. In this pic, there are two corners on that fit perfectly but the others are off. This pic is the worst one
