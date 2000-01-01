 Getting pulled over in nj with ny license - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Default Getting pulled over in nj with ny license
A little background, I was down in jersey, I was pulling out from a shop on the side of the highway so I did the safe thing and stayed on the shoulder because traffic was heavy. I had my signal on to merge out and literally got the dreaded flashing lights in the blink of an eye. I explained to the officer nicely what I was doing but he gave me a ticket anyway for improper passing.

This is a 4 point offense in jersey. I was wondering do these points transfer to ny or no? I'm trying to decide if I should fight it or just pay.

Default
Doubt you'll get an answer here as this is the Australian Jeep Forums, try www.jeepforum.com

Sent from my Pixel using Tapatalk
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

