Getting pulled over in nj with ny license A little background, I was down in jersey, I was pulling out from a shop on the side of the highway so I did the safe thing and stayed on the shoulder because traffic was heavy. I had my signal on to merge out and literally got the dreaded flashing lights in the blink of an eye. I explained to the officer nicely what I was doing but he gave me a ticket anyway for improper passing.



This is a 4 point offense in jersey. I was wondering do these points transfer to ny or no? I'm trying to decide if I should fight it or just pay. A little background, I was down in jersey, I was pulling out from a shop on the side of the highway so I did the safe thing and stayed on the shoulder because traffic was heavy. I had my signal on to merge out and literally got the dreaded flashing lights in the blink of an eye. I explained to the officer nicely what I was doing but he gave me a ticket anyway for improper passing.This is a 4 point offense in jersey. I was wondering do these points transfer to ny or no? I'm trying to decide if I should fight it or just pay.